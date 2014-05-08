Friends, a confession: I know you all think I’m a generally cheerful, 20-something lady. But in REALITY, I’m actually an underpaid, moralistic middle-aged man who hates everything. Unsubscribe if you must, I understand! Otherwise, let’s carry on...

1. #BringBackOurGirls, #Kony2012, and a not-so-short history of “hashtag activists.” Twitter is actually a super-effective place to raise awareness and foment change. Unfortunately, it also has its problems. Like imperialism. And laziness.

2. The confessions of a serial reality TV star. Susie Meister has been on seven Real World-style reality shows. Which makes her sound like a real idiot … except she has a Ph. D.!

3. Ahahahahahahaha vs. lol. Who has time for all those characters, really?

Cronuts!!!!!!!!!!!!

Pocketables: Meet the man behind wearable computing -- a veritable visionary. (3605 words/14 minutes)

Postscripts: Bacon hazing. Papier-mache pandas. Oprah’s first audition tape. The problem with lengthy “tweetstorms” and the problem with 3D-printing. Octopi terrify. Alibaba instructs. Alton Brown opens champagne. Will Snapchat even be here in 20 years? I thought the point was they disappear!

Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.