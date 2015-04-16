Do you guys remember AIM?? I wrote about it a bit today. And the thing that really struck me was the concept of ever being "away." Like there was a time when "being online" meant physically sitting in front of a screen. Now, for better or worse, being online can mean ... everything!



1. Meet the company that runs your favorite Twitter accounts. Okay, this headline is kind of a lie: NONE of these are my favorite Twitter accounts. (But it's still p. interesting, by the by!) Basically, there's this company in the UK that runs a ton of goofy Twitter feeds. Its employees are young, they might be breaking British law, and they plagiarize almost constantly!



2. When did death threats become so damn casual? On Twitter, we see them every day. That's a radical departure from five or 10 years ago, when even an offhand threat wasn't okay.



3. How Barbie's Instagram gets made. Oh yeah, Barbie's on Instagram. And it takes TONS of work to make her look so great.

Smoooooth move, Ferguson



Postscripts: Drug-buying bots. Troll-finding bots. Entire bot armies!! The salaries of YouTube stars and the best free food at tech companies. The problem with: cyberspace, wine apps, lady reporters on TV. Ya know what's officially gone too far? These goddamn customized emoji. Facebook doesn't need you. Your dog does love you. Why women don't comment online. Ben & Jerry's gets my Time 100 nom: Both these monstrosities sound divine.



