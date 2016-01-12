The GOP touted its "Snap of the Union" with a GIF of Jeopardy contestant Louis Virtrel. Vitrel, who was not consulted on the matter, promptly decided to give them all hell. "Your candidates are horrifying garbage," he tweeted -- to say nothing of their social media managers (!). If you guys are going for snap GIFs, c'mon ... there are SO MANY superior pictures.



(... h/t @abbyohlheiser)



1. Meet the psychics of Etsy. They number in the hundreds and they work digitally, divining fortunes via text instead of in-person readings. It's unclear if Etsy wants them, though, or how many are legit. Texting strangers horoscopes for a fee sounds like a good racket!



2. At home with a bona fide Internet villain: revenge pornographer Scott Breitenstein. To stop victims from sending takedown requests, this gem of a guy used to charge them steep fees. Then he met with a documentary crew and had a surprise awakening: Revenge porn, he's forced to conclude, is "negative" and "damaging."



3. How a 90-year-old missing person became a Spotify hit. It involves a cartoonist, an fortuitous radio segment, and a lil bit of Internet magic.

shoulda just went with the standing desk bro



Pocketable: Two Sean Rad stories for the price of one today!! Write me back and tell me which one you liked best. This one's a little more business-y, this one's big on human interest. (5817 words & 5990 words / cumulatively, 48 minutes)



Postscripts: Sexism Valley. Sensuous chill. Goats that cuddle and games that heal. Why an emoji is not a word and why Mumbai's setting up no-selfie zones. Could an algorithm write this newsletter better? Possibly! But I dunno. Literally the worst [app / web browser] ever. The science of boredom and the art of keyboards. How to become Internet famous fast (... without doing anything too untoward.) Hot guys holding robots, hot takes on memes, hot AirBnb neighborhoods. Last but not least, witches who do tech support -- you know that's gonna be good.



