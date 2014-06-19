Children are presumably our future, which means we should all remain perpetually obsessed with the tech shenanigans they're getting into. Is it the Vines? The Tumblrs? The Snapchats? The Yos??! No, you silly, out-of-touch old: Texting is the hot new thing these days. This is the future?! Anyway ...

1. Meet the man behind the Internet's worst video site. Gawker politely hedges here, calling WorldStarHipHop "controversial" -- and not just straight-up gross. If you, however, object to clips of violent murders, beatings and other unpleasantness, you will perhaps be slightly more circumspect of Lee O'Denat's claim that this is all about serving communities that mainstream media ignore.

2. Welcome to "generation validation," where Facebook likes are key social currency and an un-complimented outfit or un-hearted Instagram are basically cause for existential crises. “When people get praise for even the most mundane things, it dilutes the ‘like’ ... and once that happens, people start to expect ‘likes’ in all facets of their life, both online and offline." (Well, yeah.)

3. When is it okay to check a smartphone at dinner? NEVER. But alright, okay, this is very funny.

I have rounded up the best Twitter GIF accounts. You are welcome.

Pocketables: The world's nerdiest board game. (6191 words/25 minutes)

Postscripts: Infinite sunset. Professor BooBoo. Strong Female Protagonist Cats. Single-tasking's the new multi-tasking and sleeping's the new work. Wearable technology for the club. Clubs for the nerdy, polyamorous and weird. The Instagramification of the museum. The lure of the Internet self-loathing spiral. The death of feminist memes. The critique of terrorist workouts. "What'd you do today, hon?" "Oh, you know, I just defended our entire way of life to a stranger in the comments." Right!

