Hi friends. Today is June 3, 2022.

And unless you’re recently returned from a trip to Tonga , you’re well aware of the verdict in Depp vs. Heard.

We won’t belabor that much today, because all the most pertinent angles have already been covered. (See, for instance, the trial as #MeToo backlash , an “ orgy of misogyny ,” and a frightening deterrent for DV survivors.) I am, however, really interested in the “one-of-these-things-is-not-like-the-other” that mobilized against Amber Heard. MRAs ? Sure. Far-right shit-stirrers ? Of course. But what is up with all these Gen Z/younger millennial women who memed and livestreamed and stood outside a Virginia courthouse for hours…?

The answer is multifaceted — and that’s a comfort, honestly, because it signifies the youth haven’t gone full tradwife (yet). You have, on one hand, TikTok’s fervid, destructive true crime mania, which regularly recasts normal people as entertainment. Taking a survivor at her word — no great mystery, no conspiracy, no con — undoubtedly makes for less viral content, and thus fewer $$ .

There’s also this whole issue of parasociality : intense, one-sided relationships between fans and the object of their fandom. It’s all fun and games until fans lose sight of the distinction between, say, Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow (as Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have apparently done ) or buy-in fully to the fantasy that they know and trust this person.

This trial tapped into some particularly toxic fandoms, too — spaces where, for instance, the intensity of adoration for Depp was such that fans seemed to feel a need to perform that commitment to each other in increasingly cruel and desperate ways. The tech journalist Ryan Broderick also wrote a fascinating rundown of the more tangential (but equally toxic!) online communities that felt they had some critical stake in the case.

If there’s a unifying factor here, I guess it’s a blind willingness by all factions involved to project personal hopes, grievances and biases on an undeserving public figure — even to the point of ignoring (or subverting) the available, empirical evidence. And at this point, we might consider that a bit of an American tradition.

P.S. Thank you to the many people who emailed me after last week’s newsletter ; your messages were lovely and I’m trying to get back to everyone. Until then, I am personally okay!, thank you for asking — it’s more our society/democracy/humanity/information ecosystem I worry about. But yeah my personal horror is definitely the more addressable problem.

