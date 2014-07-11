So, Internet commenters aren't generally reputed for their vast reserves of wisdom or intelligence. In fact, the bar for "good" Internet commenting is set so low you could very likely trip on it. But even by those extremelyyy generous standards, and even given the fact that today is Friday and on Fridays we let things slide, this hullabaloo over Steven Spielberg (!) killing (!) a dinosaur (!!!) is a new level of head-shaking, eye-rolling, tab-closing stupid. Like, honestly, this is me.

We'll try again Monday, Internet. Until then, to the links!

1. Can Internet culture exist offline? The Internet has a peculiar and much-imitated aesthetic: one part lolz, one part irony, and many, many parts weird. That plays great in spaces like Reddit and Youtube and Tumblr. But politicians, major corporations and other representatives of The Man keep trying to drag the Internet's schtick offline ... and so far, it doesn't work.



2. Breaking up is hard; breaking up online is impossible. These days, it's not just the Instagrams and the Foursquare check-ins and the Facebook posts that will haunt you -- its algorithms that link you and your ex, even long after its over.

3. Tiny hamsters do NOT eat tiny cakes. Remember Wednesday's GIF? Well, it's a lie. And the truth is kind of disturbing. (Eek!)

