Hi friends. Today is March 11, 2022.

We’re still in the midst of the first TikTok war. But hear me out for just a minute: It might be the first Google Translate war, too.

Google Translate is in no way new — the computer-assisted translation service launched in 2006 and has played a role in conflicts (of all kinds!) before. But in the past six years, and since 2020 especially, Google Translate has grown a lot more accurate. And thus, a lot more useful to angry, bewildered people around the world, hoping to communicate with Russians themselves.

Many of these conversations play out on a small scale, between individuals, like this Twitter exchange about media literacy and propaganda between a Russian game developer and a Canadian woman. (“How cool is it that we can talk to others halfway around the globe in languages we don’t speak” a third user wrote.)

Since March 4, an initiative called Squad3o3 has also tried to replicate those types of conversations at scale. The project, which is affiliated with the hacker collective Anonymous, has released tools that let people send text messages and emails to random Russians, with the hope of combating Russian propaganda. They claim that, as of March 7, five million texts had been sent.

Anonymous @AnonymousUK2022 1/2 PLEASE RETWEET - FOLLOW US We call on all global citizens of the world to send a random number in #russia a text message - simply go to https://t.co/tymxfJSJtU and copy the number - See our next message - #Anonymous @ZelenskyyUa 1/2 PLEASE RETWEET - FOLLOW US We call on all global citizens of the world to send a random number in #russia a text message - simply go to https://t.co/tymxfJSJtU and copy the number - See our next message - #Anonymous @ZelenskyyUa 1920.in Christy Harrop @HarropChristy I've spent the evening talking on WhatsApp to a Russian woman whose number I got from . She is pro-Putin, pro-war, & supports her son who is going to Ukraine to fight. The conversation took for ever as I had to run everything through Google translate. (1/2)

Jumping on that bandwagon, Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, recently encouraged his 735,000 followers to “flood” Russian review sites and comments sections with pro-Ukraine, Russian-language messages. (If you’re looking for ideas, my husband tells me lots of Russians use the chess.com app!)

I’m not sure how persuasive these janky, computer-translated warnings will ultimately be, since the Google engine still has significant, self-admitted flaws. A 2021 study found that Translate isn’t reliable enough, in most languages, to communicate important and/or complex information, and U.S. courts and public health agencies have reached similar conclusions.

Still, tests that pit computers against native-speaking humans have found that Google is closing the gap. Since 2016, some languages have gained more than 10 points on the 100-point BLEU scale, which is sort of like a Turing test for computer translation. In other words, Google Translate is markedly more useful now than it was in Crimea or Yemen or Gaza or Iraq just a few years ago.

So: Если в аудитории есть русскоязычные, пожалуйста, ответьте и дайте мне знать, если это ерунда.

