Tomorrow's Pi Day, a holiday of note only if (a) you're an insufferable math nerd, (b) you applied to MIT or (c) you are interested in discounted baked goods/pizzas. (Like me!) Srsly, though: Tomorrow for a brief moment just before 9:27 a.m., the clock will match pi to infinite digits ... a once-a-century thing you and I will never see again. So have some pie for breakfast or something equally thrilling. In the meantime, let's go to the links ...!



1. Why did 4chan's overlord abandon it? For the same reason any sane person FLEES that site ASAP: It's a cesspool of filth and controversy. (Also, no $$.)



2. Love in the time of Google Translate. She spoke English, he spoke francais. Thanks to the magic of the interwebs, they got married anyway.



3. In defense of gossip, celebrity, and other low-culture trappings. "All art is storytelling. Even gossip is storytelling. Let me go one step further: low culture can exist without high culture, but can high culture exist without low culture? ... If high culture is the summit of creativity, is low culture the birthplace?"



High culture cat. (It fetches!!!)



Pocketable: For a real vision of the future, don't look to Facebook or Google -- just go to Disney. (3988 words/16 minutes)



Postscripts: Dog is rude. Dudes are old. TV is slow. Life on the content farm is heavy, ya know? Reddit's being used by hate-group recruiters and Wikipedia's being edited by police. This week in Ikea: overshopping, hide-and-seek, and GLOBAL HEGEMONY. What it's like to meet a Twitter friend in person. What "Black Mirror" would look like in real life. This is a sob link, admittedly (!!), but also an A+ read on death and time.



