1. Meet Lilli Hymowitz, the "prom queen of Instagram." She's pretty, rich and -- at 16! -- way more put-together than I am. That's at least the impression she gives off online, anyway, where she's become something of a local celebrity. In fact, Hymowitz has basically redefined/blown up the whole concept of the high school queen bee.



2. In defense of YouTube's "most controversial" star. KSI is both annoying and kinda sexist, on AND off the Internet. (Just from its title, "I Am A Tool," you know his new book is tedious.) Despite that, he's hard to hate -- I mean, he's basically a kid. Maybe we should cut him some slack for his general tastelessness.



3. Inside what *has* to be the zaniest niche community on the Web. It's called Celeb Heights, and it exists solely to debate celebrity's stature to death.

Dog's verdict on baby: overrated



Pocketable: How a pet becomes a social media star. AKA the most important thing on the Internet today, by far. (5495/22 minutes)



Postscripts: Kale chihuahua. Milkshake squirrel. How sharing took over the whole damn world. This app wants to log street harassment and this app wants to automate divorce. Why moot got sick of 4chan. (Gamergate, of course!) Louis CK vs. the phone; the phone vs. the book. Hanging GIFs as wall art is a pretty good look. Party like a chef and DJ like an algorithm. Last but not least, the best ad blocker is ... communism.



