Ah, young love: the butterflies, the earnest first dates, the public exchange of vicious expletives when you eventually break up. Researchers tracked what people, largely teens, tweeted to each other before and after a split. The results are some mix of really funny, really sad, and really oy-the-kids-these-days. I guess that's basically the Internet. Now, for links!



1. Everything you need to know about 4chan, and a couple things you probably don't. 4chan is evvvverywhere these days. They're leaking nudes and making Ebola mascots! They're persuading people to nuke their iPhones! Who the hell are these people, and are they all inherently evil? (Probably, tbh, but no one really knows.)



2. What it's like to use North Korea's Internet. North Korea doesn't have an Internet, as we conceive it -- the country basically has a sequestered national intranet, strictly controlled by the state. That system, like much of North Korea, is really secretive and little-known. It's also slightly hilarious. Like whenever it displays Kim Jong Un's name, the font's 20 percent larger than the rest of the sentence.



3. There's an app for that! Spruce, an app to help people with acne, is admittedly not the sexiest of pitches. But Spruce has a fascinating, and potentially life-changing, premise: asyncrohonous, app-based medical appointments on the go -- and for cheap.



So this is a thing, apparently.



Pocketable: The only Airbnb story you ever need to read.



Postscripts: Text tendinitis. Human hamsters. Selfielapse. Here are two more reasons not to exercise and further proof this emoji is not a high-five. Urban Outfitters sells records. Pornhub sells music. (Why?!) Today in national heroes: art forgers, bank robbers, and this guy.



~ Happy new year, to those of you who celebrate! ~



Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.