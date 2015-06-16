P.S. I hate you guys

Have YOU watched your requisite cat video today? If not you should, science suggests: watching cats improves mood and makes you feel better-rested. "But what cat to watch?" you demand, "when there are so many to choose from?"



(The answer to this question, obviously, is always Lil Bub. Onward!)



1. The Obaminater talks tech/the Internet. "I had a bunch of 23- and 25-year-olds, tinkering around, and the next thing you knew they had created some new application and they’d explain to me how it was working and why it was that eight people in Idaho without any staff or direction had suddenly organized a 15,000-person meeting. Right? And I started paying attention."



2. What does "e-residency" even mean?! Josh Keating paid $87 to become a digital Estonian, a privilege that confers ... just about nothing.



3. These people are living the goddamn dream. Working remotely from places like Bangkok and Taipei, connected by laptops and free Starbucks Wi-fi, "digital nomads" travel the world with their work. (PS I hate you guys.)



Whooooooooops



Pocketable: What does homesickness look like in 2015, when we have digital reminders of everything? (3337 words/13 minutes)



Postscripts: Instacats. Dog racism. Adorable octopi. How to break the Internet and why we swipe right. Facebook wants to write your status and the FCC really wants to look hip. Some of my colleagues tried the Pizza Hut hot dog creation annnnd ... it tastes like shit! Meme generator. Kitten incubator. There really IS a dating site for everyone. Are you ready for the future, ya think? (Future does not look fun.)



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



