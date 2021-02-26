People I would hate if seated near them at a party

Happy Friday, friends.

As if we weren’t already sufficiently alienated from the proverbial means of production, the cryptorati keep inventing new and ever-more-mind-bendy ways to convince me the economy is, in fact, an elaborate fiction.

Exhibit A: Gamestop. “Huh!” I thought. “The value of a thing truly does have no basis in objective reality!!” Exhibit B: NFTs. “Shit, an acronym!” I thought. “Am I expected to read an explainer on these things?”

I did read an explainer. I read several, in fact, since it seems every art and tech writer in possession of a keyboard was instructed to write one this week. (This one is the most illuminating, for my real/fungible/boring money, in part because its author has *really* drunk the Kool-Aid.)

I still don’t get this notion of zeitgeisty blockchained art, though, much the same way I still don’t get Clubhouse or Elon Musk. Who the hell is paying thousands of dollars to only-sort-of-own a digital image of Santa Claus jerking off (?) … to a pile of hamburgers (??) … in a graveyard (?????).

The answer, of course, is “people I would hate if seated near them at a dinner party,” but those events are blessedly a long way off. In the meantime, I highly recommend this Esquire profile of the apparently v. kinky suburban dad responsible in large part for this week’s NFT mania. And if you’re left wondering: “sure — maybe artistic value, like money, is a construct — but is this art actually any good?” … then I submit the cropped crypto art in my header, described by its creator as “questioning the legitimacy of NFT art while using the art as a valuable test to test people’s perception of value.” 🙃

P.S. What happened to the usual essay intros? You mean, *besides* my short-staffed local newsroom and seasonal depression? I’m working on a couple special editions for later this month and giving myself extra time for those. Rest-assured, they will be awesome. Or if not awesome, passable.

If you read anything this weekend

Postscripts

Amazon ruined the name “Alexa.” Tech moguls are obsessed with utopias. How to have better arguments online. (Or not! You know, your funeral.) The politics of your Ikea bookshelf. The influencers backing vaccines. TikTok censored an academic who studies how TikTok censors women. (“A video of my ass gets demoted quicker than … extremism or trolling.”)

For fans of that trippy infinite-zoom I shared last week: a kinda amoebic visualization of the internet as it grew. The group offering cash prizes for concrete proof of superpowers. The future of QAnon, according to eight experts. In praise of cold-calling your friends. Last/not least: “Americans are inhabiting a world in which one of the cushiest rewards for doing politics is to get into content creation.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin