1. Gawker, according to Reddit. Choire Sicha compiled this hilarious (and not entirely well-informed) oral history of everyone's favorite "leftist lynch mob" from comments left by Redditors. Given the oft-contentious relationship between Gawker and Reddit, that makes for good reading, even if you couldn't care less about the antics of Nick Denton and his cronies.

2. Ten years ago, 90 million people saw Janet Jackson's right breast for nine-sixteenths of a second. That fateful Superbowl nip-slip, it turns out, changed the entire course of media regulation and "decency" in the digital age.

3. Which Buzzfeed quiz are you? Slow clap, okay, now no more quizzes. Well -- maybe just one more.

Skatebort.



Postscripts: The Internet without words. Seeger vs. Seger. All the foods you can 3D print. Where you can’t take selfies and where the world gets drunk. People who have their priorities wrong: the gamer who ran into a burning house for his Xbox; the Lorde age-truthers who made the Hairpin buy her birth certificate. Google Glass is in, Apple iPod is out. Vine celebrity is getting ugly -- and that didn't take too long!

