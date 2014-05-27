Personally, I'm faking it.

The worst part of a holiday weekend, I find, is returning from it, particularly when batshit crazy news goes down in your absence. If you sleepily checked your phone Tuesday morning, only to be like -- what shooting -- Rap Genius? -- yes all what UGH awful -- then you have my sympathy. Seriously. There is a whole lot to digest on the Santa Barbara shootings and their aftermath, and a lot of it's really important. On that note, I'm devoting all of today's recommended reads to that subject. Ready? Here goes:

1. #YestoAllWomen is more than a hashtag. It's a moving, needed response to a troubling tendency in mainstream American culture -- expressed, if manically, in the manifesto of the Santa Barbara shooter. "[Elliot] Rodger was crazier and more violent than most people, but his beliefs are on a continuum with misogynistic, class-based ideas that are held by many."

2. Think Rodger was crazy? Watch a Hollywood movie. My colleague Ann Hornaday has gotten serious grief -- from Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow, of all people -- for this really smart, nuanced column on how the narrative Rodger's filmed about himself echoes the narratives Hollywood tries to sell us. (Psst: if you think she's "blaming" Rogen for the shooting, you misread. Here's her follow-up.)

3. Inside "the manosphere" that may have inspired Rodger's misogynist rants. I look forward to the usual, friendly tweets from men's rights folks! Ahem. Hey guys.

A not-so-short history of wine and all its spiritual complications.

