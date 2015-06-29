So uhhhh, did I pick a great time to be on vacation, or did I pick a great time to be on vacation? The last five days have been a veritable tsunami of breaking news, and I was here for none of it. YAY. Police KOed the New York prison-breakers; the Supreme Court OKed same-sex marriage; in parallel instances of deja vu, the Greek economy collapsed again and Bristol Palin got pregnant with bb #2.



Of all the news events of the past week, however, few can compare to this: The best teen soap of all time -- OF ALL TIME -- will become a musical in August. Onward!



1. The tide is finally turning against revenge porn. But what took so damn long? As early as 2000, researchers were documenting nonconsensual pornography and claiming, rightly, that it was wrong. But advocates lobbied tech companies and politicians for 15 years before they decided to play along.



2. How ebooks fed the weird erotica boom. People will read more about pregnant bisexual vampires, it turns out, when they don't have to show the whole bus/train/room.



3. How "mom" became social media praise. If you comment "MOM" on Beyonce's Instagram, it's like saying "QUEEN" or "SLAY." But whyyyy is the word for the woman who birthed you being recycled this way?



Plz do not try this at home



Pocketable: Inside the Internet's stomach-turningly reckless search for the person who burned a teenage girl alive. (7034 words/28 minutes)



Postscripts: What Is Ghosting? Emotica online. This cat's funeral drew more mourners than will mine. The original smartwatch (circa 1993) and the original Gameboy (circa the 1980s). How the Internet failed the handicapped and invented a new identity. I can't believe this alien-communing GIF troll is an actual human entity. Finally: Kanye fan forums are DRAMA, but who's surprised? A Kanye without drama is like a TripSit without the inadvisable high.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

