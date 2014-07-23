Have you ever found yourself looking at a cuddly canine -- perhaps at the dogpark or the pet store, or maybe on your morning run -- and thinking, “Mm. You would make a good sandwich”? Well fear not, dog-eating weirdos of the world! Much to Twitter’s collective delight/horror, CNN published an opinion piece this afternoon on that very premise, arguing -- among other things -- that dog would make “a reasonable alternative to pig” in foods like bacon donuts and bacon bloody marys. Excuse me, sir, “dog donuts” don’t even sound appetizing. AND ALSO, could you eat this face??







(If the answer is “yes,” plz see yourself out. That’s my dog Dory on her birthday.)



On that note, to the links!



1. Aaron Brown does not exist. He has a license, a Twitter account and cable bills, but Brown’s identity is the creation of the artist/programmer Curtis Wallen, who considered the project something of a technological challenge. Is it possible to invent someone online and remain completely anonymous, yourself?



2. Webcam girls are the new porn stars. Proof? They have their own convention! CammingCon, as the upcoming conference is called, is an attempt to “acknowledge” and “legitimize” a very shady industry.



3. Subtweeting for dummies. “The best subtweets … can be incredibly witty and waspish -- think of an Oscar Wilde one-liner.” Riiiight.



4. Several readers kindly informed me that I forget to link to that essay on outsourcing emotional labor yesterday. Whoops! The piece is by Zeynep Tefekci on Medium, and you can read it here.







This video is a thing of beauty.



Pocketables: Can the State Department out-tweet terrorists? I remain utterly fascinated, and miffed, by this bizarre phenomenon. (2903 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: HIPSTERS SURRENDER. Internet rejoices. Do-gooders Tinder-troll. Why “Downton Abbey” airs so late and why Kim Kardashian’s iPhone game feels so “good.” Four smartphone films worth watching. Eight weird Wikis worth avoiding. Is OkCupid ruining romance? Idk, probably.



Public service announcement: Links will not come out until Tuesday, July 29, when I return from my cousin’s #wedding. (Kidding, she has no hashtag, thank God -- although she’s apparently in the minority.) (Not kidding about the hiatus.) (Sorry.)



Enjoy the nice weather! Until Tuesday!

