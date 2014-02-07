Happy Friday, y’all! I’m sure you have Olympic trivia and other glamorous weekend events to get to, so let’s make this edition quick:

1. A jukebox is only as good as the crowd playing it, and Twitter is only as good as its hordes. Too bad they’re mostly ruthless, outraged and exhausting, writes the (figuratively) hungover Alexander Chee.

2. Early Reddit was fueled by Gwen Stefani, cheap hummus, and blatant plagiarism of ideas from other sites. To quote Drake …

3. Today in unfortunate Twitter handles: @IOC belongs to a school in Spain. Not the International Olympic Committee.





Panda bear > Sochi bear

Postscripts: Animal antidepressants. Pie charts made of chocolate. An app to remind you to care about your SO. A guy who, thanks to this eBay scheme, probably no longer has one. Post your nudes at will, but stay away from this obnoxious Facebook meme. Fun game: Sochi Olympics photos, or contemporary art?

Until Monday! @caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.