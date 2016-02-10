Twitter made an ill-advised and inexplicable decision this week. (And no, I'm not referring to the rollout of the overhyped "best tweets.) I'm talking about @dog_rates -- one of the only reasons* I still use Twitter tbh -- which disappeared for a lengthy spell over bogus copyright claims. 1/10, not cool, wouldn't pet.

*Other reasons include @YouAreDogNow and the fact that @RKellett said I couldn't quit.

1. Parsing the many complications of the Bernie v. Hillary meme. (Real talk: Articles that overthink Internet phenomena are my all-time favorite type of writing.) The image, which is circling Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr, is meant to show that Clinton's out of touch and fake. In reality, it might just double-down on sexist stereotypes, which is ... pretty lame.



2. Inside the extremely sketchy online mugshot industry. It ruins lives, ends careers and extorts victims, even when they're pictured unfairly. And no one can really do anything about it because its based in the West Indies.



3. What's up with all the new apps for finding friends? Products like Hey! Vina and Ameego, the "Uber for friends," may be driven more by long-term socio-economic changes than by pitiable millennial loneliness.



someone give this girl a ring, she earned it

(link)



