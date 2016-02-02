Pretty weird, damn!

Brian Connelly has owned Loser.com for 20 years, but he's never turned it to a purpose as important as this. While the S.C. man admits the site has long been a joke, its recent jab at Donald Trump is deadly serious. As of mid-December, when you click loser.com, you're redirected to Trump's Wikipedia entry. "A man who attacks Muslims [is] ... the definition of a loser," said a victorious Connelly.



1. If you thought the bots ended with Ashley Madison, you thought ... very wrong. Deploying fake females is "pervasive" across the online dating industry, and thousands of victims have likely fallen for the con.



2. How the presidential race is playing on Wikipedia. With regard to the top candidates and issues, at least, much like it is in the media. But there's some suggestion the massive site could also predict the race. And when it comes to influence, Wikipedians punch above their weight.



3. What is an algorithm? In a nutshell: a thing both simpler and more complex than it sounds. Luckily Slate & Future Tense have a whole series on them, which everyone should read right meow.

Pocketable: Stars are finally making the jump, en masse, to Hollywood from YouTube. But will they have to sell their souls in order to break through? (3537/14 minutes)



