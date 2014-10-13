Today is Columbus Day, a national "holiday" that should piss you off for one of two reasons: #1, you recognize that Columbus was actually kind of a monster and should not be celebrated ... OR #2, you don't have work off today. (Which, regardless of Columbus' genocidal tendencies, would admittedly be kind of nice.) Fortunately for you, oh unfestive one, there is another, superior holiday today, and it involves pie. Thanks Canada, ilu. Now, the links!



1. How the Internet screwed dating -- and weirdly, finance. Online dating and online trading both have the same problems: too many options, too little patience, and no concern for the bigger picture. Both industries have billed these new developments as "innovations." But maybe innovation isn't all good.



2. How to make $500,000 a year on Twitter. Hint: It involves parlaying only true-ish "facts" into a massive brand for the young and gullible. (Important @UberFacts follow-up here.)



3. If you haven't stalked a wedding hashtag, you really haven't lived. True confession, friends: In college, one of my dearest hobbies involved stalking distant acquaintances' high-end wedding registries. You'd be amazed the shit people want from Pottery Barn. Anyway, this funny lil essay really spoke to me.





Happy Monday, panda!



Pocketable: Prettyyy crazy profile of Laura Poitras, the filmmaker who kept Edward Snowden's secrets. (8456 words/34 minutes)



Postscripts: Underviewed. Over-cultured. The best: smartphone game, podcast, bourbon. Why haters hate and why PSL is NBD. Mourning in the Facebook age. Literature in the iPhone one. Has Google made us dumber? (On balance: probably.)



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.