Facebook allegedly knows us "better than our moms," but my mom and I are prettyyyy close. Like: Does Facebook know all my allergies? Or the shape of the pasta I like most? This is a reminder, maybe, that you can't ever really know anyone, even as a machine. (Alternately, it's yet another reason to stop telling Facebook things.)
1. Inside the shady syndicate that makes millions off Twitter "parody" accounts. They have names like @GirlPosts and @BabyAnimalPics; they have follower counts in the millions; they make enough money that their handlers hang with Playboy models and wear Louboutins. They're also being hunted down by Twitter, which means the good times could soon end.
2. A girl was cyberbullied to death; now trolls cyberbully her mother. Read this; despair; then be kind to one another.
3. Gamergate's second act is shaping up pretty well. It's no longer about gaming OR ethics in journalism -- it's about the absolute sanctity of radical free speech everywhere.
This hammock is unbearrrrrable!
(I'm sorry)
Postscripts: "'I had a tooth that was bothering me so I went outside and asked a construction worker if I could borrow a wrench.' He flashes a gap-toothed smile. 'Now I can enjoy my coffee.'" -- one of many many indescribably excellent anecdotes in this profile of crazed software entrepreneur/presidential candidate (!?) John McAfee. (5229 words/21 minutes)
Pocketable: Popemoji. Smarmonyms. Furry friends. Paint with Donald -- when you're not hexing him. Do babies know they're Skyping? Do truthers know that they're insane? The ominous, maybe-imminent, tech bubble: explained! Here's proof that truth is stranger than fiction. Here's a reminder that LinkedIn is not a dating site. I think we can all agree that parent trolling is the best variety, right?
Enjoy the weekend! Until Monday,
@caitlindewey
