Ira Glass -- This American Life host, nerd rock star, unlikely crush of five million vaguely hipster American girls -- sent his very first tweet today after six years of radio silence. (Har har.) Since then, he has sent a second tweet. And his second tweet said he was BORED. Listen, Ira, I don't go on your public radio show and say I'm tired of listening to your raspy voice, so plz extend the same courtesy. Needless to say, #ff. Now, links:

1. The creepiest thing about online ads is when they're wrong -- not when they're right. Personalization algorithms are supposed to tailor everything we see online to our individual wants and needs. But when we see something that doesn't jive with our sense of self, is it because the algorithms don't get us ... or is it because we don't get ourselves?

2. 56 reasons the Internet, media and humanity are doomed. Since everyone started crimping Buzzfeed's style, content has gotten less rigorous and less diverse. But can that really be said of content in general, or just content on the news sites Matt Saccaro reads? And are we really all writing about the same topics -- or just all writing more, about all topics? (These are not rhetorical questions! I am interested in your take(s).)

3. Kony 2012 was ~so~ two years ago. For the bewildered non-profit behind the viral video, that's been a blessing and a curse.

If pandas don't predict the World Cup, I'm not interested.

Pocketables: Is Terry Richardson an artist or a predator? (7420 words/30 minutes) -- and the obligatory backlash, parts 1 and 2.

Postscripts: #EndFathersDay. FakeShare. ISSpresso. How to watch the World Cup without cable and how to avoid Facebook's web snooping. The complete, hilarious history of "mmm whatcha say." The accidental celebrity of Central Florida's own "Elsa." When will George R.R. Martin finish Game of Thrones? Why is Ikea going after a fan site? Today, in pets: the World Pup, pet Skyping, quit your job and buy a cat.

