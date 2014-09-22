I like PSLs as much as the next basic bitch, but Starbucks may *officially* be crossing some kind of red line this time. The coffee chain has apparently premiered, in hop-forward cities like Columbus and Jacksonville, a latte that will taste like ... beer. Starbucks, you pulled the wool over our eyes with this whole non-pumpkin pumpkin thing, but the beer-less, beer-flavored syrup might be a harder sell. R.I.P. society. To the links!



1. Why online harassment is a civil rights issue. "We have understood sexual harassment in the workplace as discrimination. We've come to understand that it's a public problem ... When it comes to Anita Sarkeezian and Kathy Sierra, there's very little people know about them besides their gender. It's fairly clear that what we're doing is demeaning them, terrifying them and reducing them to their gender in a scary way. I use the workplace harassment analogy to show us that these attitudes can be overcome."



2. A simple, genius solution to the Internet's comments problem: Make people pay for them. Railing about Obama's secret Muslim agenda seems *so* much less important when you have to fork over actual cash money for the privilege.



3. The first (and last!) Internet date. Emily Meg Weinstein just wanted to feel a little less lonely. Instead she got a bong-hitting, raw-food-eating, conspiracy-spouting divorcee and the overwhelming conviction she would probably die alone. Welp!



Monday cat.



Pocketable: 72 ways food can change the world. (This is ... long. Set aside an hour!)



Postscripts: Smartphoning depression. Speed-reading lit. The world's deepest pool and the world's last payphone. Why giving makes you happy. How tattooing work. Is it okay to hate hipsters? (... It's def okay to hate this one.)



