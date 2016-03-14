Today is Pi Day, a non-holiday that serves three complementary purposes: to fill the mid-March content void of math teachers, pizza marketers and online journalists. True to this theme, I've just made a Pi Day joke and I legit could not care less. Three point one four one five nine uh is it Tuesday yet?!



1. The coolest club in Los Angeles is actually on FB. Among its members: models, make-up artists, stars of reality TV. There are 1,500 women in the group, and you only get in if you're suggested by three. Once you are in, it's an always-on sorority.



2. "Can we make it go viral?", demands the First Lady of the United States. (Because in 2016, even Michelle has to get those clicks to rate!) The First Lady's big success on social media is largely a function of a very savvy team. But it also helps that she's the mom to two Vine-loving, Lil-Jon-listening teens.



3. Designing for "compassion" on a Web without it. At Facebook, a team of engineers, researchers and social scientists are building tools for everything from breaking up to ID-ing suicidal ideation.

practice makes perfect, lil guy

(link)



Pocketables: Remember Where's George? That was the best. Also apparently a relic of the early Internet. (4402 words/18 minutes)



Postscripts: Frisbee doge. Pugdashians. #Memehistory. The plight of the modern YouTube star and the death of Clippy. The enduring weirdness of Twitter parody accounts. The people who brought you the ubiquitous hipster Instagram aesthetic. You don't raelzie wat yoi've got until you lose Autocorrect. How Netflix creates a global monoculture. How the Internet's disrupting politics. When free speech = hate speech, nobody benefits. Today in WHY, we've got Wingdings, hot migrants and Donald Trump's tweets. Breaking news: You actually should *not* trust everything you read.



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.