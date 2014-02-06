"Rampaging Face-Eater Was Locally Known Hipster”

In today’s edition of “everything cool on the Internet is a flagrant lie,” I give you some choice photos from Sochi: Half toilets! Weird menus! ALL FAKES! Guys, Sochi is messing up enough on its own. We don’t need to add to that. Let’s move on:

1. A linguist’s explanation of doge is perhaps the last thing you ever need to read on this inexplicable meme. Many noun phrases, much selectional restriction. Wow.

2. We can’t live online until we also die there. This morbidly fascinating essay in the Missouri Review is un-paywalled for Facebook’s 10th anniversary and oddly resonant in light of this man’s recent viral video.

3. “My $295 Skype exorcism.” ‘Nuff said.





Biden 2016.

Postscripts: Sochi selfies. “Sensory fiction.” 17 athletes whose countries will hate them when they inevitably fail to medal. This is why cassettes aren’t dead in Japan and this is why anonymity is dead online. The psychology of emoticons and video game addiction. Local paper conned by fake Youtube views. Headline of the day/month/decade: “Rampaging Face-Eater Anesson Joseph Was Locally Known Hipster.”

I don't understand this hashtag in the slightest but dear God it's a bunny with a pancake on its head.

