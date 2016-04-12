In a stunt intended to bring eyeballs to an industry that doesn't lack them, XHamster recently announced its going dark in N.C. until the state rethinks its bathroom situation. I'm not sure who they're punishing, tho, since the dudes pushing that bill aren't the market for online porn. Like -- if you're that behind the times, you're probs still getting it in stores.



1. Facebook is fighting fake news, but it can never really win. A year after the site launched new anti-hoax tools, sites like Empire News still smuggle stuff in. Facebook says hoax-story engagement is down, but the average fake gets 1300 likes and shares. What can we say, really, besides reader beware?



2. What your Facebook looks like when you purge dissenters. (Like the more perfect of echo chambers!) Betsy Aimee decided to cut all her cross-cutting friends from her Facebook recently. The experience was so bizarre that she promptly added them back to News Feed.



3. What it's like to set the World Record for binge-watching. Dirty, numb, isolated... and more than a little disorientating.

