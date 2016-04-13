Facebook is the Internet, but the Internet's not Facebook -- YET. That takeover's pending, I grudgingly suspect. You can shop on Facebook, order your dry cleaning on Facebook; there's no point to ever leave! The question is, once he's conquered the Web, whither will Zuckerberg proceed ... ?



1. The secret rules of the Internet are made and enforced on whims. They're the reason some people think moderation is lax, and the reason others scream censorship. In the past 10 years, thousands of moderators employed by tech cos have become the most powerful censors on Earth. And yet no one has any real idea how they actually work.



2. What you learn from using a flip phone in 2016. (Real talk: I came *this close* to buying a flip phone just last week.) They're clunky, they're embarrassing, they won't distract you when you're bored. They also force you to engage with the world.



3. FINALLY, staying in is the new going out. The Internet has everything! Why bother leaving the house?



sup pup

Postscripts: Nixed naps. Nap bars. Barbie Saviors and distant stars. The inherent problem with anonymous apps and the slow rise of niche streaming. When to tell your online friends they're legit being mean. The Internet of things you leave behind. The SJW enemies list. TL;DR: Twitter is weird -- but you already knew this. What your tweets and your emoji say about you. How Bridget Jones and Foursquare both proved prophetic. Last but not least, a day with the Kondo method.

