It feels too soon for Twitter to fade back to sports and puns and quips; too insensitive to make jokes in this space; too weird to talk about funny memes or must-see viral vids. I might be in the minority here, but I'm really not ready for "fun Uptown funk." I'd rather be quiet, for just a minute, before the Internet moves on.



1. Paris, Beirut and "the moral point-scoring" complex. A lot of our online conversations about the attacks include this gross, self-serving edge -- they've become less about grieving actual people than proving you know about them. Yeah, your friends should care about Beirut. No, this isn't really the time. And absolutely not, in no circumstance, should you try to shame their inconsistent grief online.



2. How to Internet-fight the Islamic State. The battlefield is no longer just physical -- there's also a digital war for young, mold-able brains.



3. An interview with the artist behind the iconic "Peace for Paris" symbol. "It’s like giving birth to something and watching it develop a life of its own."

