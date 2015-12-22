On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me ...

... twelve doges drumming ...



... eleven pitbulls piping...





... ten cats a leaping ...





... nine babies dancing ...





... eight Paulas milking ...





... seven pugs a swimming ...





... six Bubs a laying ...







... fiiiiiiiive chicken wiiiiiiiiings!!!



Four calling Drakes ...





... three comediennes ...





... two puppy loves ...





... and the best ever GIF of Dorrrrryyyyyyyy!



Happy holidays, everyone! See you in 2016. ;)

@caitlindewey