After six glorious -- GLORIOUS -- Internet-free days, I logged into Feedly yesterday afternoon and attempted to ingest all the news I missed during my time away. As far as I can tell, the world remains effed-up and the kids remain doomed. Though Zuckerberg's got a grand plan to save us, which I guess is cheering news...?



1. Wikipedia has a mountain of money. So why is it asking for yours? This question -- surprise, surprise -- is Wikipedia's drama du jour. Like most of the site's kerfuffles, the answer is more complex than it needs to be. Tl;dr: Blame the more radical elements of the site's volunteer community.



2. Hey, Hollywood finally learned how to hack! See: Mr. Robot, Silicon Valley, Blackhat. Where once we had magical computer meltdowns, we now have nerds staring at their screens. Might be more realistic, but seems kinda meh to me.



3. We could not conclude this newsletter without a little Zuckerberg charity shade. Here's a slightly less-starry-eyed explanation for why he's "giving" his fortune away.



winter is coming :( :( :( (link)



Pocketable: Sometimes the truth behind a viral feel-good story is way better than the fiction. (3754 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Dog rates. Chain texts. Missed connections. In defense of pumpkin spice lit and algorithms. Meet Tumblr's "secret keeper" and Cat Fact's secret taxidermist. I'm sure heroic crusader Zuck is all over this. Why women fell for James Deen. Why no one should fall for domestic violence "art." I'd name my kid Perpetua, tbqh! -- not that anyone should take this faux-trend to heart.



