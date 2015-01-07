Friends, it's hard for me to be flip on a day that's seen such startling tragedy. Sooo -- I'm just gonna refer you to this aggregation of cartoonists' responses to the Charlie Hebdo attack. And otherwise move on to the links!



1. Two penises, one book, many thoughts on Internet fame. You've probably heard of "Double Dick" or "Diphallic Dude," the living meme who gave one of Reddit's most popular AMAs roughly a year ago this week. But for a long time before he went viral (and wrote his subsequent auto-biography), DD really wanted to keep his life -- and his, er, equipment(s) -- to himself.



2. FYI, retweeting praise DOES make you a monster. Yes, we know, social media's performative: It's all just preening self-invention, tbqh. But dear God, have the manners to feign otherwise. I don't wanna read your self-congratulatory RTs!



3. Two items on modern love: So we all knew viral marriage proposals were, paradoxically, a thing ... but have you heard about YouTube's weird obsession with teenagers cuddling?



As graceful as a ~hog on ice~



Pocketable: What'll happen when the office job dies. Spoiler alert: We will not all launch cool start-ups with open offices and espresso machines. (17 minutes/4300 words)



Postscripts: Alt Twitter. Belfie sticks. Dear Murakami. Why women don't leave comments and how selfies = psychopathy (?!). On Internet-stalking your SO's exes. The Tinderization of everything. Kids these days are alright, it turns out -- but click-hungry reporters can be pretty damn mean!



