Whenever something like Pokémon Go comes along, my biggest question is WHEN WILL IT END. Not JUST because I'm a hater, mind you, but because the topic becomes **so exhausted.** Pokécrimes. Pokécrashes. Pokédeals and pokédrones. Pokéterrorists. Pokéhustlers. Pokéethics. Pokéhoax!! Guys: It's too much. I cannot deal. (And if history is any indication, I'm going to have to for roughly two more years.)



1. How technology disrupted the truth, a thing we probably did not need to disrupt. Social media incentivizes clicks over all else, which leads to some pretty frightening stuff. Serious news gets buried, partisan posts get boosted, people end up believing half-truths; then all of the sudden, before you know it ... Britain's voting to leave the E.U.!



2. Can this app actually make me happy, or is it a scam? The Atlantic goes very long on the mental health app question. TL;DR: Your phone won't change your life, but it can probably help.



3. When big data meets the porn industry, only the industry wins. Some sites have started targeting porn the way Facebook targets advertisements. In this case, however, companies aren't just trying to sell you things -- they could be subtly shaping your views of sexuality.



4. What everybody wearing headphones all the time says about the way we live. "We are all the lone stars of secret films ... and we seek out music that validates that position: separate, but forever plugged in."



5. There's an Uber for everything, honestly, so what took the Uber for dating so long? Maybe it's the fact that, in certain dim lights (!), Ohlala looks kiiiinda like prostitution.



Postscripts: Literal tech evangelists. The digital afterlife. What the nightmare of multitasking actually looks like. How to get Snapchat filters from places you aren't and how to make it look like Piccasso painted your selfie. What happens when a meme group gets serious? (DRAMA, obviously.) Sheep View > Street View. Tech internships > all others. Is this woman a hoax? A troll? A true believer? Or one *really* weird motherl?!



Taylor Swift: yasss! Chewbacca Mom: nooo! Is Facebook ready for Live? Don't think so! 61 glimpses of the future and 19 of the weirdest celeb websites. Meet the hacker who makes sure Mr. Robot gets tech (sorta) right. Speaking of TV, what ought it to do about the vexing text message? And how should we manage a virtual world with IRL footprints? Last but not least, remember that woman who went viral for her naked-yoga-breastfeeding? This is what she's up to now, and it must be seen to be believed.



