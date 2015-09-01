Oh my GAWD, you guys, that Web site that once had one font now has another!! Can you believe it!???!? It's like tech companies never change their logos and the Internet exists in an eternal stasis!! Personally, I share Jason Kottke's opinion that Google's new look looks an awful lot like a "middlebrow kids clothing brand logo." And HE used to be a designer, so really he should know.



1. Is Silicon Valley in another bubble? History suggests it is, yes. (Why else so many start-ups would be so highly valued is anybody's guess.) More interesting than the $$, though, is the human drama behind it all. Like: What would tech's nouveau riche do if the whole thing were to fall?



2. Meet the man saving the dustiest corners of tech history. Jason Scott has saved tens of thousands of computer manuals, pretty much singlehandedly. What is he gonna do with all those old books? Wellllll, no one knows yet, honestly...



3. A subgenre of video games I had not heard of: games about modern love/sex. They're largely intended to mock Millennials, and thus drip condescension.

This baby cries consistently EVERY TIME he reaches the last page.

Seriously, watch the whole thing + be amazed.



Postscripts: Solarpunk. Trumplings. Computerized quinoa. Putting the smart in smartphone and the art in start-up. How people lol-ed in telegraphs. Why domains are so effed up. Inside Wikipedia's latest racket, which is seriously shady stuff. The best (a) comments on the Internet and (b) emails Hillary ever sent. Hey look, there's even a cameo by gefilte fish!



Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.