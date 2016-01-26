Tuesdays are for Twitter beef, apparently! First Famous Physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson sparred with Possibly Deranged Human B.o.B. Then someone released a Meek Mill vs. Drake game about six months too late to be timely. Is the lesson here that Twitter drama never dies -- or that, in fact, it never lives? Imma let you guys ponder that one for a bit.
1. The man who tried (and failed) to hack his brain. Fed up with waiting for approval to test a new generation of brain-implanted, computer-connected electrodes, the neurologist Phil Kennedy experimented on a more operable brain -- his own.
2. How "-phobic" became a weapon in the online war over identity. "On Twitter ... the one-liner with the most retweets wins the debate round. And just as counting up likes and retweets lends a mathematical sheen to the Twitter contest, the '-phobia' suffix carries with it an air of scientific authority."
3. This story is the pits. L.I.T.E.R.A.L.L.Y. It's about the Web's astoundingly rabid pro-pitbull community. (Not to beat a dead horse -- which TIL, can get rabies! -- but this is a good use of the word "rabid," Oxford Dictionaries.)
Today's ultimate dog-in-the-snow GIF brought to you by @katchow
If you can beat it I'll let you write tomorrow's newsletter
... but I'm prettyyyy sure you can't.
(link)
Postscripts: Tinder for friends. Airbnb for snow forts. Sex, drugs and shovels: A blizzard report. Twitter's impact on the NBA and Facebook's best-kept secret. You can still send a telegram, but don't hope to receive it. How Twitter could save itself. How emoji are born. Finally, here's why iPhones are worse than useless ($%#&!) in a storm.
See you tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.