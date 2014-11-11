Shih Tzus are so metal

HAPPY SINGLES DAY, Y'ALL. (Finally, belatedly, a faux-consumerist holiday we can all believe in!) The purpose of Singles Day, from what I can tell, is to give unmarried people an excuse to shamelessly buy themselves shit online. Do you need an excuse, tbqh? In either case, the links:



1. Before there was Twitter, there was the telegraph ... and in between the two, nothing really changed. Case in point? Wayyy back in the 19th century, lots of writers were penning proto-think-pieces on the potentials, and dangers, of telegraph-enabled hyper-connectivity.



2. On Anonymous' most infamous double-agent. Gabriella Coleman is, by universal consensus, the single smartest, most thoughtful voice on all things Anonymous. Here she takes on Sabu, one of the movement's leading hackers and Coleman's personal confidante ... at least until it came out that he informed for the FBI.



3. This is the most perfect Internet death. A 46-year-old male actor dies in a car wreck, preferably by driving off a cliff. BAM. Viral gold. (Please don't fall for it.)

