1. A tale of two Internets: one white, one black. Mikki Kendall is a progressive writer, a popular tweeter, and a lady of color -- which means she's seen her share of Internet vitriol. As an experiment, she changed her Twitter avatar to a photo of a white dude. The results will, sadly, probably not surprise you.



2. On the confusingly meaningful, oddly intimate long-term loose ties we form online. Alexis Madrigal vowed he'd never post pictures of his son on the public web. But as time passes, he's realized that even the public web can be pretty personal. "I know thousands of people by their work or a few nice exchanges we had one time about food carts or geology or tensile strength or water heaters or HTML. And I've learned so much from these people ... [there's a] dawning realization not that my relationships with these invisible figures don't exist or aren't important, but that they do and are."



3. "My 14-hour search for the end of TGI Friday's endless appetizers." Because today is Friday and mozzarella sticks are good. (#yolo)







Dory doesn't like to dance. :(



Pocketable: Youtube's most elusive star is an anonymous ... "toddler-whisperer." (1922 words/8 minutes)



Postscripts: Book buffets. Canned cake. Soylent DIY. The first photo uploaded to the web. These are the world's priciest foods. These are the language's lengthiest words. This cafe repels signals so you'll get off your screen and this girl lives like it's the '50s -- maybe for the same reason? Teens text. Rickrolls vanish. Man brilliantly cyberstalks Internet cats. Should I quit my job and make Youtube videos? The money's good! But everything else is probably not.



