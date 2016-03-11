SPRING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the irksomeness of Friday-afternoon Twitter is rivaled *only* by the early posts from SXSW. This is everyone's cue to sign off, go home, and remember that there's more to life than start-ups and conspiracy theorists (!!!).

so cute it might be ... unbearable

(link)

Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.) You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!

The Shame Game (The New Republic) The Radical Democracy of the Reaction Video (The Atlantic) Meet the Internet’s Most Famous Pimple-Popping Dermatologist (NY mag) The Secret Life of a Silk Road 2.0 Mastermind (Motherboard) Your Phone Was Made By Slaves: A Primer on the Secret Economy (Longreads)

What Happens When the Surveillance State Becomes an Affordable Gadget? (Businessweek)

Happy reading!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.