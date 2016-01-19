This morning we got a preview of the post-Twitter world we'll all inhabit soon. From where I sit, the outage felt like a rest from the typical Twitter typhoon. To less cynical others, it appeared otherwise: as a deprivation, even a tragedy (!!). Given how things are going at Twitter of late, you might wanna talk to these people, Dorsey....



1. How Tumblr became the world's "greatest lesbian singles bar." For LGBT teens in small towns or conservative families who've met no one else quite like them, the platform's a place to work ask questions, form relationships, and -- most of all -- fit in.



2. Meet the techies charged with making candidates go viral (... among many other things). Man, running for president just isn't what it used to be! Now, on top of debating every other week, you have to process massive reams of online voter data and snap humanizing selfies.



3. Not sure how you could call a celebrity dog wedding anything besides "AMAZING." But Newsweek's Zach Schonfeld settles on "weird," which seems like ungrateful phrasing.

me everyday tbh

Pocketable: Motherboard has this whole gigantic series on the future of sleep, guaranteed to both intrigue & give you the creeps.



Postscripts: Fitbit break-up. Minecraft porn. The best parts of 4chan you haven't heard of. The simple economics of the celebrity death hoax and the complex science of Internet trolls. Internet slang that means nothing to me: frog + coffee, pap and goat. How to do your chores on a hoverboard and be an Insta-spokesman of sorts. Can empathy scale to the Internet? Can computers write musicals or TV shows? In parting, let's pour one out -- *single tear* -- for the social networks that we used to know.



