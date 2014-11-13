Yesterday a space probe landed on a comet, but if you took that as a sign of human progress, you were wrong wrong wrong. Because afterwards, one of the scientists involved in the mission decided to give interviews while wearing a sexy-lady shirt a 12-year-old might find cool, and Twitter decided to have a little meltdown about it. So, let me get this straight: You can land a space probe on a comet, but you can't dress yourself inoffensively...? Links!



1. No one can stop one of the Internet's most infamous abusers. Mateus Prado Sousa has threatened and harassed Anita Sarkeesian for years -- making him, Gamergaters say, the true source of her recent, high-profile death threats. But despite lots of evidence to that effect, social networks don't seem able to shut Sousa down. "One thing has become as clear as can be," Jason Schreier writes, "platforms and websites such as Twitter and YouTube have made it significantly easier for some people to bring misery to the lives of others."



2. How we got to newsletters, podcasts and explainers. I am frequently told, mostly by eggheads on Twitter, that Woodward and Bernstein would straight-up CRY if they considered the state of the "new media" today. But slow your roll, naysayers, 'cause here's a more heartening take: the modern landscape is just built around "diving deep."



3. When Internet dating starts offline. Online dating used to be about getting outside of your real-life social circle. The modern gist is ... a little different!





Pocketable: I am honor-bound to recommend this incredible 12,000-word history of the New York Times' Style section, if for no other reason than its p. flattering graphs about my own ~place of work.~ (11,513 words/46 minutes)



Postscripts: Dapper "gentlemen." Lumbersexuals. Duck Dynasty: The Musical. Hipster or jihadi? Terrorist or teenager? How Airbnb catfishes and how online stores fudge their prices. The fate of aging boybanders. The legacy of the Little Mermaid. Just the description of this video kinda made me cry. Wouldn't you prefer an Internet without ads? Honestly, so would I.



