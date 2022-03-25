Hi friends. Today is March 25, 2022.

And for the past 15-odd years, I’ve fondly remembered LiveJournal as a sort of mid-aughts proto-Tumblr for would-be poets and OC fangirls.

The blogging platform peaked in the U.S. around 2005, shortly before teenage me stopped using it to trade catty, anonymous insults with my high school opponents. But in Russia, where LiveJournal is now headquartered and where it still sees upwards of 48 million visitors each month, the platform is engaged, to this day, in battles of entirely different proportions.

Researchers have concluded that LiveJournal played “a relatively under-analyzed but prominent role in the rise of information warfare.” Last month, the Stanford Internet Observatory found that LiveJournal is currently serving as one of several platforms for Russia’s “covert social media propaganda efforts.”

And over the past three days, at least 70 of the site’s 150 top posts, as translated by Google*, involved some kind of pro-Kremlin propaganda narrative — alleging, for instance, that Ukrainian soldiers are torturing captured Russians in the streets and that victims photographed by international media are actually paid actors.

The second most-popular post on LiveJournal Tuesday morning.

How did my beloved LiveJournal end up like this?! As with many such transformations, it happened slowly and then all at once. The Russian media company SUP has owned LiveJournal since 2007, and — in its early years — did little to disrupt the site’s flourishing ecosystem of Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian blogs.

But in 2016, when LiveJournal was still the 28th-most visited website in Russia, SUP moved its servers to Moscow, making all content on the platform subject to Russian law and surveillance. LiveJournal also banned “political solicitation” and reportedly blocked dozens of blogs, including many supportive of Ukraine or written by dissidents.

In the ensuing exodus, the platform lost most of its remaining American user base, as well as many of its Russian and Ukrainian bloggers. The few who stayed on apparently include a whole lot of pro-Kremlin/anti-Western commentators, the stunningly racist blog of this study-abroad company, and — God bless the internet — the ancient celebrity gossip site Oh No They Didn’t, still plodding along in obscurity.

Anyway: I’m not linking to most of these blogs in the interests of restricting them to their obscure internet corners. But if you are curious how bona fide, state-backed LiveJournal disinformation reads, an ex-employee of the Internet Research Agency identified 19sokol.livejournal.com as a propaganda project in 2015.

P.S. Thanks to the not one — not two — but three! Russian speakers in the audience who confirmed that Google Translate generally does okay with English and Russian.

