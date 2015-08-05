Whaddya know, there is still goodness on the Internet! Today a big slice of the so-called "Chimpire" was banned by Reddit. (AMEN.) The decision is, oddly, a 360 reversal of what Reddit's CEO claimed would happen to the Chimpire in July. But I mean: who cares, really? Good riddance and goodbye!



1. "Viral" culture tends to spread Western values, even when it's directed somewhere else. That's either an inevitable outgrowth of the Buzzfeed boom, or a trampling of the Web's global promise.



2. Meet the company that owns all your favorite viral videos. Jukin Media began with one guy trawling YouTube for gold. In six years, the little rights-management firm has grown a hundredfold.



3. The first rule of Makeup Alley is that you do not talk about Makeup Alley. Eek. Inside the bizarre and cult-like secret site for women who are really obsessed with beauty.



So bad it's (almost) good



Pocketable: Issa Rae killed it on YouTube. So why can't she hack it on TV? (4622 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: Tinder for "game-changers." Tinder for teens. Tinder for food 'cause why not, honestly? A girls' guide to gaming and an Old's guide to WHAT ARE THOSE. Will AI find religion? No one really knows! How Google sways your vote. How sites engineer feels. I dearly wish this A+ dictionary was real. Why URLs contain all that extra stuff that you never understand. Speaking of: Here's an illuminating piece on Munchausen by Internet.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.