Today, after realizing that a million people think Justin Bieber's about to die, I signed off on my 52nd Internet debunk -- meaning I've spent an ENTIRE YEAR tracking viral Internet lies. What have I learned from this trial, besides the fact that it never concludes?

Stories that confirm conspiracy theories are very rarely true. If it sources Russian or North Korean media, it needs a rigorous review. Nabisco doesn't make fried-chicken Oreos and hippos don't live in lakes. Absolutely ~everything~ on the Internet can be faked.

1. The case for an Internet ratings system. So here's one I haven't heard: Web strategist Eric Garland wants to make the Internet nicer by making it more like ... the real world. To wit: no anonymity, full accountability for the things you say/do/tweet. It's certainly not practical, but it sounds alright to me.



2. Black Twitter is way more than the sum of its tweets. "Those hashtags in so many ways are indicators of a certain degree of cultural competency. To understand some of them, and I stress “some,” you have to understand African-American vernacular English. To understand others, you need to have historical perspective on the issue. And so a lot of that rises out of a common experience of living as a black person, and specifically to living as a black person in the United States."



3. Finally, a YouTube teenie-bopper we can all believe in! He's a smart, progressive, recently arrested, 17-year-old Singaporean.

