1. Reddit is a failed state. Over the weekend, Reddit -- Internet front page, host of hacked nudes, and accidental purveyor of child porn -- abruptly deleted r/TheFappening after vowing that it wouldn't. In the mess of conflicting statements and bad PR babble that followed, The Verge's T.C. Sottek came to a damning conclusion: "Reddit wants to be a techno-libertarian's wet dream, but in practice its a weak feudal system that's actually run by a small group of angry warlords who use 'free speech' as a weapon."



2. Wtf is going on with gamers? You do not have to play, understand or care about video games to be enthralled by "Gamergate," the ongoing battle that's polarized online gamers and stirred up some very nasty business. There have been death threats. FBI investigations. 4Chan shenanigans. And a Vox explainer, naturally! Which you can read here.



3. An ode to the beauty of computer code. "Each small part is coherent, singular in its purpose, and although all these small sections fit together like the pieces of a complex mosaic, they come apart easily..."

Cats why are you wearing watermelons.



Pocketable: Inside the war of the NYFW fashion bloggers. Like Devil Meets Prada, but ... bloggier, and with fewer one-liners. (2440 words/10 minutes)



Postscripts: Instagram for doctors. Coffee shops for laptop-haters. "Black markets" for snack food ... on Capitol Hill. 11 incredible food artists to follow on Instagram and 11 signs the person texting you is drunk. How music piracy killed rock and roll. What data says about a century of movies. Why you should actually talk on your phone. Today, in evolution: condoms, caffeine, the DIY scene. And in its opposite: "Neo-ludism," the trendy resentment of tech.



