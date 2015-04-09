me:

ugh i have no ideas for my newsletter intro today.



Jason:

just copy and paste this gchat conversation

but edit out all my bad jokes ok?



me

i can only do that if you say something profound about the internet.

go on.

... Jason?



Jason:

sorry ran to the bathroom.



me:

YEP exactly that'll do.



1. Meet Obama's new "big data dude." He skateboards in the White House and likes Pikachu. He's also responsible for turning the government's untold Everests of data to an innovative -- even "life-saving"! -- use.



2. Recording police brutality? There's an app for that! Feiden Santana recorded Walter Scott's death on his normal smartphone camera. But concerned non-profits and entrepreneurs are working on apps that could make that kind of filming, and reporting, easier.



3. What the Apple Watch will do to our social lives. Kill them, basically. Why interact when you can swipe?!

The baby doesn't even get mad or anything

Postscripts: Feminist cookbooks. Catspotting. Grindr: The Opera. (Not kidding!!) The $100 doughnut. The 1.2-million follower dog. The 100 best books of the decade so far. This is apparently the science of sushi, and this explains the psychology of cute. An argument against all things "indie," which seems kinda moot. The history of board games, Disney credits and American beer. Today, in Silicon Valley hate reads: an "experiment" in homelessness and Facebook's new office premieres.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



