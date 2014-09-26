The Internet is abuzz with this hot new thing called ~ELLO~ and because we try to be zeitgeisty here at Links, I have prepared a brief explainer for you.



>> What is Ello? Ello is a well-meaning but semi-comical attempt to free the plebes from Mark Zuckerberg's toxic and all-powerful embrace.



>>Sounds cool! Will it catch on? HA. Didn't you read the toxic and all-powerful part?



That has been this Friday's edition of Explainers with Caitlin. Ahem. Now the links!



1. We are living in the podcast's golden era. Remember podcasts? (If you are anything like me, they're those things you used to listened to religiously until you realized they were eating all your iPhone's memory and Ira Glass' voice was kind of grating, anyway.) WELL, as it turns out, podcasts are no longer clunky and their popularity has soared. Alas, Glass probably still sounds like he pinches his nose when he speaks.



2. The economics of Internet comedy videos. The likes of Funny or Die and College Humor are ubiquitous online. But how did they get off the ground with this stuff, and how the hell are they still making money?



3. R.I.P., greasy bar food. We celebrated the charcuterie plates, the artisanal pickles, the overpriced olives imported from Spain. Alas, we never realized what we were trading in. :(



Dory learned a new trick, you guys!! (... this took a really long time.)



Postscripts: Underground beer. Improbable Tinders. The first inaugural Potatostock. Google has a bias problem and Sheryl Sandberg has a comic book. The future of reading. The problem with cooking. How GIFs influence music videos and why the Times' TV coverage sucks. Sorry I'm not sorry. Oregon Trail, except offline. Do you feel like you drink a lot? Statistically speaking, probably not.



