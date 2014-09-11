Even 13 years later, Sept. 11 remains an impossible date to process -- let alone to channel in a 140-character snippet. Nonetheless, in a cringe-inducing annual tradition that has brought us memes, themed Tumblrs, and many, many apologies, brands on Twitter took the opportunity to share their self-promotional faux-memorials today, to the disdain (and RTs!) of many. This is idiotic, both on its face and as a story that we keep paying attention to year after year. But I also sort of wonder if there isn't a whiff of something else here -- something about collective grief and the inherent clumsiness of navigating it. Anyway, I'll leave you with that. Let's move on to lighter things!



1. Matt Mullenweg runs 22-percent of the Internet. And appropriately, the 30-year-old creator of Wordpress -- the blogging/publishing platform that one-fifth (!!) of all websites use -- does it from home, in his pajamas, while listening to jazz.



2. We swipe because of semiotics. Many, many people have tried to explain the science of attraction online -- most recently/notably OkCupid's Christian Rudder, who is out with a new book. But at Buzzfeed, Anne Helen Petersen ran a large-scale experiment to determine how, in the space of a split-second, people decide to swipe left or right on Tinder. Apparently we assume a lot from a single pic.



3. Three days with the app/performance art that pushes "communication by proxy." Miranda July's new app, Somebody, is the same mix of quirky, thought-provoking and obnoxious as the novelist/filmmaker/hipster idol herself. Like much of July's other creative output, it also doesn't really ... work.



Nothing to see here, just a baby bear on a golf course.



Pocketable: "Adulthood as we have known it has become conceptually untenable." On the so-called death of adulthood in popular culture. (4752 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: Freaks & geeks. Sorry, no. Cultural criticism for serious men. This is your brain on music and this is your brain with a bit missing. The geography of Uber. The economics of the pasta pass. How to buy a Harvard email address and how to travel for less. Today in felines: glamorous cats, yearbook cats, modern cats. (Mreow.)



