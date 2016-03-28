Facebook sends me irrelevant notifications on the daily. But MAN, they really outdid themselves with this weekend's Safety Check stupidity. Thanks to a "bug" -- that handy and ambiguous disclaimer of all tech co confusion -- thousands of people all over the world were asked if they were "affected by the explosion." Facebook did not specify where the explosion was, leading many of its users to justifiably freak out. As we now know, of course, the attack was in Lahore, and details are still shaking out.



1. We like to think racism can be "educated" away, but 4chan proves otherwise. These kids are smart, savvy, literate, well-read -- and total monsters online.



2. The peculiar Zen of the Buzzfeed "Tasty" video. On a recent afternoon, not so long ago, @abbyohlheiser and I spent an undue amount of time watching Buzzfeed staffers dip food into a fountain of cheese. It was sort of gross, really weird and ... very addicting.



3. "The person who remains offline accrues mystique." Because nothing says you're above Facebook quite like signing off in order to look chic...!

Pocketable: The most powerful tech CEO you've (probably?) never heard of. (7758 words/31 minutes)



Postscripts: The name that breaks computers. The new hippie commune. Nine people to watch on Twitch and six frank recipe reviews. News Genius may actually not be that bright. The Pope's Twitter mentions certainly ain't holy. Innovations no one asked for: SoundGifs and Netflix parties. "Another first world problem dropped off the list." (Moments later, a new one is added!) Has social media ruined politics or supercharged them? Relieved I'm not the only one binge-watching "Friends" ... but also alarmed that it's another step toward Netflix hegemonic dominance.



