Generally I'm pleased with my personal decision not to "get into" Vine. But then a meme like this one comes around ... and makes me rethink my ENTIRE LIFE. Said gem involves joint inflammation, social media and the National Spelling Bee. Which, as I just learned today, is an A+ breeding ground for memes! Onward:



1. Would not wanna be the guy whose job is tracking the president's Twitter trolls. That is an actual job that exists, though: It's on the Secret Service's 15-year-old "Internet threat desk," which -- since Obama's inauguration -- has reportedly had to grow.



2. How a former addict's using Reddit to save people like herself. Twenty years ago, Tracey Helton had done so much heroin she had no visible veins left. Then she went to rehab, got two degrees, a blog, and a Reddit account -- and started working in public health.



3. Work-life balance? LOL. These Silicon Valley bros live in their offices, and it sounds like a living hell.



A cat video ... FROM 1955. I am so amped the AP just put all this stuff online.



Pocketable: The inside scoop on Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's chosen vessel for taking over/bedazzling the world. (2935 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: Sonic seasonings. Selfie reasonings. What pet should I get? Fighting ISIS with anime and road-tripping through Europe sans leaving your desk. The latest from VidCon. The (un)canniest from Pixar. This is a legit awesome piece of Twitter poetry. What the Ashley Madison victims think of their fates and how bb hedgehogs sneeze. <3 <3 Last but not least, I'm not usually one to recommend hate reads: But the comments on this ridiculous essay are quite honestly everything. (... to quote another much-hated human: what a bunch of DUMMIES.)



