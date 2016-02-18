Does anyone still use Twitter? The tweeters are dropping like flies: First God. Then trolls. Damn, who's next? Oh ... it's Stephen Fry. On SECOND thought, I like Twitter more with every departure! Fingers crossed the next one will be one of these dumb "facts" imposters.
1. Inside the nation's first rehab center for video game addiction. Fifteen minutes south of Redmond, Calif., a clinic called ReSTART is treating game-addicted kids. It advocates exercise, unplugging, journaling and basic life/social skills. Science doesn't really "get" game addiction, mind you, but the treatment seems effective: To date, some 200 people have completed it.
2. Subliminal messaging has arrived, basically: Wherever you go on the Internet, a corporation spins what you see. Google highlights or buries information. Facebook does the same. But could that used to throw elections or -- ~spooky~ -- control your brian?
3. The Aristotelian perfection of Trump's Twitter feed. He's got logos, ethos, pathos ... and bite-sized pomposity!
Postscripts: Bernie's Army. Hijab Barbie. The zen of collecting cats. No selfie is worth this crap. 13 classic games you can play in your browser and 5 wonderful wine apps. How the Internet is challenging the Mormon church. How to swipe your way to friends. Not to be alarmist, but: the cybercrime apocalypse??? Silicon Valley doesn't get sex; walking texters fail the Chewbacca test. I can appreciate the miracle of your slimming body wrap but dear God do NOT Facebook spam me about it.
