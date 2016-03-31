If brands are allowed to deluge us with a billion April Fool's Dag "pranks," then why can't the State Department send one weird tweet, for God's sake? I'm apparently the only person who found last night's warning a) kind of funny and b) not in poor taste. I mean, they have a point, right? Even not-10s should stay safe!



1. Who cares if teenage girls want attention? Everybody does!! Humility's not exactly huge on social media. For some odd reason, however, we treat the trait as deviant among teenage girls ... forgetting, for a minute, that we all want to be heard.



2. How YouTubers really make their millions. It's not all sponsorships and preroll ads: Performers like Zoella earn tens of thousands of dollars selling products to adoring (+ often underage) fans.



3. The real triumph of AlphaGo, which beat a game harder than chess. It didn't just win the game -- it ~intuited~ it.



Postscripts: A coloring book for breakups. A board game for the gender gap. A selection of girls with elephants on one popular dating app. How Anonymous hacked Donald Trump and how some blogger pranked the country. Messing around on Twitter and tripping in virtual reality. 13 Chrome extensions that will improve your Internet. Assorted trendy, stupid things that will improve your life. Uh, so China makes some pretty awful memes, amirite? What Snapchat knows about you. What gig sites have done to art. Last but not least, the rich kids of Instagram's spring break will break your heart.



